Former Maryland City Youth Soccer Coach Charged with Child Abuse

In October 2016, the Department of Social Services received a report of a sexual child abuse. The Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit was made aware of the allegation and worked with the Department of Social Services in regards to the sexual abuse complaint. The juvenile victim reported they were sexually abused on two occasions approximately four to eight years ago.

The victim identified the suspect as Eris Murray, 55 of the 1700 block of Wolcott Way, in Hanover. The victim indicated the suspect was their youth league soccer coach for the Maryland City Mustangs during the time of the abuse.

Child Abuse detectives conducted interviews and worked with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect, Eris Murray.

On the evening of Thursday, December 22, 2016, Eris Murray turned himself in to the Anne Arundel County Northern District Police Station.

Eris Murray was charged with two counts of Second Degree Sexual Offense, two counts of a Third Degree Sexual Offense, two counts of a Fourth Degree Sexual Offense, Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Second Degree Child Abuse, two counts of Second Degree Assault, and two counts of Sodomy.

As the investigation continues the Anne Arundel County Police is urging any other victims or anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

