Gloria Stellini Carpentier, 80

Gloria Stellini Carpentier, age 80, of Indian Head, MD, died on December 24, 2016 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf, MD.

Gloria retired as a Financial Analyst after more than 25 years with the Naval Research Lab and was a longtime member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Indian Head, MD. She was a clay artist who also dabbled in other mediums. She was a member of the Charles County Garden Club and the La Plata Garden Club. She enjoyed many local clubs, playing bridge, and traveling.

She was daughter of the late Vincenzo Stellini and the late Elena Constantini Stellini. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Weinberger, Anna Stellini Benevento, and Ida Little.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, William H. Carpentier, Jr.; one son, William Alexander Carpentier, and his wife Barbara; two daughters, Kathleen Carpentier Snellings, and her husband Mark, and Deborah Carpentier; one sister, Therese Capotosto; and seven grandchildren, Sophia, Emily, Rebekah, Michael, Abigail, Daniel, and Benjamin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 10:30am at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 30 Mattingly Avenue, Indian Head, MD 20640.

Memorial contributions in Gloria’s name are asked to the St. Mary Star of the Sea Food Pantry, 30 Mattingly Avenue, Indian Head, MD 20640.