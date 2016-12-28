Thomas Milton Stansbury, 93

Thomas Milton Stansbury, age 93 of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home (formerly of Clinton, MD) died December 26, 2016.

Thomas was a Veteran of the United States Army, having served during World War II as a Tech-4. He was a retired teletype operator with RCA Communications after 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Piscataway, Maryland. He was known as a hard-working family man who often worked two jobs. He enjoyed family get-togethers at the Simms Farm on weekends in Issue, Maryland.

He was the son of Joseph Stansbury and Mary Gladys Simms Stansbury. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Gladys Stansbury.

He is survived by his sons, Richard J. Stansbury and his wife Janet and William D. Stansbury and his wife Linda and his daughter, Kathy White and her husband Andy. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Friends received on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 6-8PM with Catholic Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 9:30AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13401 Piscataway Road, Clinton, Maryland 20735. Interment to follow at MD Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623 at 11AM with United States Army Honors.

Memorials in Thomas’ name are asked to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622.