Brian Ashby, 42

Brian Ashby, beloved husband of Kelly (Weber) and devoted father of Jillian, cherished son of Charles and Doris (Birch) Ashby, twin brother to Bradley and brother to Jennifer, passed into heaven surrounded by family and friends. Brian is also survived by loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and friends.

Brian is an alumni of University of Maryland class of 1997 and Thomas Stone HS class of 1992. Brian was employed by the U.S Census Bureau for 20 years. He was an avid sports fan and loved to travel to sports stadiums. He could be always be found at concerts and wrestling events with his family and friends. Most of all, he loved being a dad to Jillian.

Friends received on Monday, January 2, 2017 from 5-8PM and where Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2016 at 11AM at Raymond’s Funeral Service, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland

Brian’s wish, in lieu of flowers, was for a scholarship fund for his daughter. You may contribute to: M&T Bank, 11175 Mall Circle, Waldorf, Maryland 20603 in C/O Jillian Nicole Ashby/Guardian Kelly Ashby.