Mary Ann Burch, 81 of Bel Alton, Maryland died December 26, 2016.

In her early years, Mary Ann worked as a fingerprint specialist with the F.B.I. She later went on to become Postmaster of the Bel Alton Post Office for 31 years. She worked as a hostess for Capt. Billy’s Crab House and later as a hostess/greeter with Raymond Funeral Service. She enjoyed traveling, crocheting, and knitting. She was a long-time Hospice volunteer, especially with the Festival of Trees and a charter member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Bel Alton Fire Department.

She is the daughter of Ralph B. Barnes and Elnora M. Hardesty Barnes. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, James Hayden Burch, Sr.

She is survived by her sons, James H. Burch, Jr. and his wife Beth and Michael K. Burch. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lindsay M. and Brian P. Burch.

Friends received on Friday, December 30, 2016 from 5-8PM with Catholic Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 1:30PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Plata, Maryland. Interment on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 11AM at St. Ignatius Church Cemetery in Chapel Point, Maryland.

Memorials in Mary Ann’s name are asked to the Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department.