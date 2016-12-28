Maryland Firearm Deer Hunting Season Reopens

Additional Hunting Opportunities in Most Counties

The winter portion of the firearm deer hunting season opens Jan. 6 in Deer Management Region B, which includes all but the westernmost Maryland counties. Hunters with a valid hunting license may use firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer during that period. Additionally, hunters in Caroline County may use a rifle or handgun during firearm seasons.

The season is open Jan. 6 and 7 in all Region B counties and Jan. 8 on private lands only in Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Washington (Zone 1) and Worcester counties. The season remains closed in western Maryland (Region A). Sika deer hunting season is open in all Region B counties.

“The winter season is a popular one as it provides another opportunity to hunt with a firearm after the holidays,” said Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto. “The hunt helps us meet our deer management goals of reducing the population in the targeted counties.”

The season’s bag limits (including any deer taken during the previous firearm season) are:

One antlered white-tailed deer (statewide limit);

10 antlerless white-tailed deer;

Three sika deer, no more than one antlered.

In Region B, a hunter may also take one bonus antlered white-tailed deer per license year in the weapon season of their choice after purchasing a Bonus Antlered Deer Stamp and taking two antlerless white-tailed deer during any weapon season.

Hunters are also reminded there is an antler point restriction for white-tailed deer. Each hunter may harvest up to two antlered deer (with two or fewer points on each antler) per license year. Any additional antlered deer taken within the legal seasons and bag limits must have at least three points on one antler. Licensed junior hunters are exempt from this restriction.

The department advises hunters using tree stands to wear a full-body safety harness, which should be secured at all times. For more information on tree-stand safety, please click here.

