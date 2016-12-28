Wilson Parran Named Calvert County Deputy County Administrator

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the selection of Wilson Parran as Calvert County’s Deputy County Administrator. Parran will begin this newly established position Jan. 30, 2017.

Parran has more than 30 years of senior executive experience in information technology and telecommunications, holding several positions in state and local government, including Calvert County Commissioner from 2002 – 2006 and BOCC President from 2006 to 2010.

“There has been a need for a deputy county administrator position in Calvert County for some time,” explained BOCC President Evan Slaughenhoupt. “The overall breadth of issues, responsibilities and services the county deals with day-to-day has grown. We were fortunate to interview several outstanding candidates, but Wilson brings the right balance of experience, leadership and people skills that this position requires. He is widely recognized as a strong and effective leader.”

“We are thrilled that Wilson will be joining the Calvert County Government team and continue to serve the people of Calvert County in this new capacity,” echoed County Administrator Terry Shannon. “Some of Wilson’s first priorities will be to perform an in depth analysis of how we do business.”

Parran’s impressive private and public sector career began after honorably serving in the United States Air Force. A snap shot of his many leadership positions include Vice President – Corporate Systems Bell Atlantic, chief information officer of Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Service, chief of information technology and Assistant Secretary – Mission Support at Maryland Department of Natural Resources, and Deputy Secretary –Administration and Operations at Maryland Department of Transportation.

“I am looking forward to rejoining the ranks of Calvert County Government and turning my attention to the needs of the citizens,” explained Parran. “Calvert County is a unique and beautiful place to live and work and I take great pride in knowing that I will play a role in the day-to-day operational decisions that will guarantee it stays that way.”

Parran has served in a leadership capacity with nearly two dozen local and state nonprofits including past president of the Maryland Association of Counties and past president of the Maryland State Board of Education. Parran holds a master’s degree in information systems from George Washington University, a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Columbia Union College and is a graduate of Leadership Maryland and Leadership Southern Maryland. He lives in Huntingtown with his wife.

