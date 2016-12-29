Police in St. Mary’s County Need Help Identifying Liquor Thief

On Saturday, December 3, 2016, at 9:25 p.m., the suspect removed two bottles of Ciroc flavored vodka from the shelf of the Leonardtown McKay’s Foodland grocery store and placed them under his clothing.

The suspect then left the store without paying for the liquor and fled on a bicycle.

The McKay’s Foodland is located at 40845 Merchants Lane in Leonardtown.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/ or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Payne at 301-475-4200, ext. *8010 or by email, Tyler.Payne@stmarysmd.com .

Reference: CCN 62072-16

