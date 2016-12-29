Leonardtown Man Busted with 67 Bags of Heroin in St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County Vice/Narcotics detectives began an investigation into the possibility heroin was being sold from a residence on Pump house Lane in Leonardtown.

As the investigation continued, it was confirmed that Javar Charles-Marquis Nolan, 30, was selling heroin from the home.

Detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant, which was executed with the assistance of the Emergency Services Team, K-9 and Vice/Narcotics Support Team deputies.

Recovered from the home were 67 individual baggies of heroin (street value $4,500), packaging materials, digital scale, a drug ledger, a quantity of marijuana, and nearly $3,900 in cash.

Additionally, numerous bottles of liquid methadone in the names of other individuals were recovered, which appear to have been traded for heroin.

Nolan was released by a District Court Commissioner on Personal Recognizance a few hours after his arrest.

Additional arrests and charges against suspect Nolan are pending a review with State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz.

