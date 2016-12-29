Lexington Park Woman Indicted and Arrested as a Distributor of Prescription Medication.
Blanche Thomas Laungayan, 48, of Lexington Park
Vice/Narcotics detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office identified Blanche Thomas Laungayan, 48, of Lexington Park, as a distributor of prescription medication.
Undercover purchases of “Alprozolam” (Xanax) were made by detectives.
Laungayan was indicted and subsequently arrested, after which she was held on a no bond status.
