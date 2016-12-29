Police in St. Mary’s County Asking for Public’s Help Identifying Energy Drink/Cigarette Thief

On Sunday, December 11, 2016, at 5:45 p.m., the suspect picked up an energy drink and walked up to a unattended counter of the Charlotte Hall Wawa.

Once there he reached over the counter and removed a pack of Newport cigarettes. The suspect then left the Wawa without paying for either item.

The Wawa is located at 30320 Three Notch Rd in Charlotte Hall, Maryland.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/ or about this incident is asked to contact Deputy Ball at 301-475-4200, ext *8131 or by email, Carl.Ball@stmarysmd.com.

Reference: CCN 63233-16

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301.475.8008.

Or call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED. CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS

