Public’s Help Sought in Finding Man who Stole Liquor in Charlotte Hall

On Sunday, December 11, 2016, at 5:30 p.m.,the suspect removed a bottle of Smirnoff Sour Berry Lemon vodka from the shelf of Vino 2 Wine & Liquors and hid it under his clothing.

He then left the store without paying for it. He was last seen driving away in a white pickup truck. The suspect is described as a heavy set white male, with a goatee; wearing a ball cap, a Redskins jacket, a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Vino 2 Wine & Liquors is located at 30320 Triangle Dr. in Charlotte Hall.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Ball at 301-475-4200, ext. *8131 or email, Carl.Ball@stmarysmd.com

Ref CCN 63216-16

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 301.475.8008.

Or call CRIME SOLVERS at 301.475.3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED. CALLERS CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS

