Joan Frances Dement,73, of Clements, MD, formerly from Seat Pleasant, MD passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 27, 2016 in Clements, MD. Born on January 22, 1943 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Josephine Blush Wald and James Henry Wald. Joan was the loving wife of the late James Leroy Dement, Sr., whom she married on December 7, 1963 in Clinton, MD and who preceded her in death on September 16, 1984. Joan is survived by her children: Susan M. Cusic, James L. Dement, Jr (Deborah P.) all of Clements, MD, grandchildren: Brittany Cusic, Christy Cusic, Tyler Cusic, Jard Stepp, Ryan Stepp, and Rachel Stepp and one great grandchild Johnny Hewitt.

Siblings: Ruth M. Haskell (Robert E.) of Lady Lake, FL. She was preceded in death by her brother James A. Wald of Accokeek, MD. She graduated from Suitland High School in 1961, and moved from Briarwood Road La Plata, MD to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1976, and worked as a dispatcher for Southern Maryland Oil, retiring after 27 years of service. Joan was an avid western rider and loved showing her horses. She was a dedicated farmer, supplying local grown beef to county residents, and an avid supporter of the American Farm Bureau. Joan was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and one of the hardest working women her family and friends ever knew.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 2, 2016 from 5:00 Pm -8:00 Pm with prayers recited at 7:00 Pm in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on January 3, 2016 at 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Chapel with Father Charles Gallagher officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery Helen, MD. Pallbearers will be: Leroy Dement, Jared Stepp, Tyler Cusic, John Harhai, Jimmy Haskell, Bobby Haskell, Robert Haskell and Ronnie Joy. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronnie Cooper.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 1041 rt. 3 North Building A Gambrills, MD 21054.