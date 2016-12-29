Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Davis, 83 of Leonardtown, MD, passed away at Solomon’s Nursing Center on December 26, 2016. She was born in Faulkner, MD on December 11, 1933 to the late Wallace E. and Martha L. Bowling.

Betty was a graduate of La Plata High School. She was the wife of Francis Albert (Frank) Davis whom she married on February 27, 1954 in Chaptico, MD. Together they celebrated over 54 wonderful years of marriage. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2008. She was employed at Simons Cable Company of Hollywood, MD until she retired in 1989, after which time she spent many years taking care of her grandchildren and spending time with family and friends. Betty was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. As well as, a member of The Catholic Daughters and ARC of Southern Maryland. Many people in Leonardtown recognized Betty as she enjoyed taking daily walks through town.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Frank, her daughter Patricia Lynn Davis, and her siblings, Hanna Hancock, James Bowling and Calvin Bowling. She is survived by her children Francis Michael Davis (Debbie) of Frederick, MD, Richard Albert Davis (Monika) of Mechanicsville, MD, Nancy Gail Morris (Mark) of Great Mills, MD; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. As well as her siblings, Margaret (Sparkie) Bowling of Newburg, MD, Edward (Big Boy) Bowling of Newburg, MD, Charles (Peanut) and Howard (Butch) Bowling of Chaptico, MD.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 31, 2016 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Michael Davis, Ricky Davis, Chris Thompson, Mark Morris, Chip Bowling, Bucky Bowling.

Contributions may be made to ARC of Southern MD, St. Mary’s Chapter, P.O Box 338 Leonardtown, MD 20650 and/or Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299 Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangements provided by Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.