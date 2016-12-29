PG Detectives Seek Community’s Help Finding Suspect Wanted for Raping 15-Year-Old Girl in 1999

Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department Sexual Assault Unit are seeking help from our community in locating a man wanted in connection with a rape investigation.

The suspect is 44-year-old Richard Cedric Taylor. His last known address is the 3900 block of 28th Avenue in Temple Hills.

On June 6, 1999, at about 6:50 pm, the preliminary investigation reveals the then 15-year-old victim was socializing with mutual friends and Taylor who she did not know. Taylor offered to give the victim a ride home. Instead of taking her home, the investigation reveals he stopped at an empty apartment on Cindy Lane in Capitol Heights. While inside that apartment, the suspect assaulted and raped the victim.

On September 8th, 2016, a DNA hit linked the suspect to the crime. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, however have been unable to find Taylor. The suspect faces charges of second degree rape along with first and second degree assault.

Detectives believe Taylor uses several aliases, to include Damion Taylor, Demetrius Taylor and Michael Scott.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CID/Sexual Assault Unit at (301) 772-4908.

Callers can remain anonymous by calling CRIME SOLVERS at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You may also text “PGPD plus your tips” to CRIMES (274537) on your cell phone or go www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online. Crime Solvers is offering a CASH REWARD for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment in this case.

