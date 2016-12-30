Leonardtown Home Destroyed by Fire

On Friday, December 30, 2016, at approximately 2:53 a.m., Firefighters responded to 41436 Challedon Way, Leonardtown, for the report of a house fire.

Units arrived on scene and discovered a two story wood framed single family dwelling fully involved

It took over 40 minutes for the 45 firefighters to bring the fire under control.

The estimated damage to the structure and contents is estimated at over $375,000.

The fire is classified as an accident, and caused by discarded smoking materials in a flower pot on the front porch.

Three house-sitters were able to escape the home uninjured and are being assisted by family members. One dog is missing.

The owner of the residence is currently out of the country.

Photos courtesy of Leonardtown and Seventh District Volunteer Fire Departments.

