Detectives in Prince George’s County Investigating Homicide in Suitland

Homicide Unit detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department are investigating a homicide in Suitland. The victim is 34-year-old Terria Petty of Terrace Drive in Suitland.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On December 31st, at about 5:25 am, the victim was found in 3500 block of Silver Park Drive outside in the rear of a building suffering from trauma to the upper body. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify a motive and suspect(s) in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

