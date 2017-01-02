Calvert Hospice Announces Educational Seminar at Calvert Memorial Hospital

Calvert Hospice is partnering with Calvert Memorial Hospital to provide educational seminars to our community. Attendees will learn about topics that impact end-of-life care for patients and their families. Sessions are designed to encourage group discussion.

Our next seminar is entitled “VA Benefits” and will be held on January 10 from 12:00 – 1:30 pm. Participants should bring a lunch. Calvert Hospice will provide dessert.

Seating is limited, so register early for seminars. All classes will be held in Classroom 2 on the Lower Level of Calvert Memorial Hospital.

VA Benefits

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Presenters: Amy Szatanek, LCSW-ACHP-SW, Director of Patient & Family Services for Calvert Hospice and Lisa Donor, VSO, Director of Benefits for Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home

Amy and Lisa will describe benefits available to United States veterans and their families, share tips on accessing benefits, and respond to individual participant questions.

Contact Jean Fleming at 410-535-0892 or jfleming@calverthospice.org for more information.

To register, visit our website at: http://calverthospice.org/education-seminars/

