Lusby Woman Arrested for Possession of Heroin at Prince Frederick 7-11

On Friday, December 23, 2016, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Deputy P. Wood of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 7-11 on Hallowing Point Road, in Prince Frederick, for a check welfare call.

Employees explained that they placed the call because they were concerned for a female who had been in the bathroom for a couple of hours and kept opening and closing the door. Deputy Wood knocked on the door and made contact with Evie Miller, 36, of Lusby. Miller was coherent but her answers did not match up with the amount of time she had spent in the bathroom.

A warrant and driving status check were done and he was informed her privilege to drive was suspended. When asked she admitted to having driven herself to the 7-11. At that time he conducted a lawful check of her purse and found a plastic wet wipes container with four (4) used hypodermic needles, two (2) metal spoons with residue on them, a metal tin containing a white paper fold with white powder and several pills inside.

Miller was transported to the Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession of Heroin, CDS: Possess Dangerous Nonnarcotic drugs (Clonazepam, Adderall), Possession of Paraphernalia (metal spoon) and CDS: Administer Equipment Possession/Distribute (hypodermic needles).

