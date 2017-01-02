Pedestrian Killed on Route 4 in Upper Marlboro

On Sunday, January 1, 2017, at approximately 10:25 p.m., Troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Northbound Route 4 and the intersection of Westphalia Rd, Upper Marlboro, in Prince George’s County, in reference to a pedestrian laying in the middle of the roadway.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking across MD Route 4 and had a possible medical emergency and passed out in the travel portion of the roadway. Evidence on the scene indicated that the pedestrian was run over by an unknown vehicle. Three witnesses were identified that observed the male laying in the roadway, and were unable to provide any possible vehicle information.

EMS personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene.

The pedestrian was identified as Donald Durent Easter, 61 of South Chesterfield, Virginia.

Next of kin was notified on the scene at 10:50 p.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack or the Maryland State Police Crash Team.

The investigating Trooper is Jonathan Louderback and the reconstructionist is Cpl Justin Zimmerman.

