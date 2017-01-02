Mary Helen Nelson, 85, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on December 27, 2016 in Charlotte Hall, MD. Born on November 3, 1931 in Mechanicsville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Mary Elsie Buckler Wood and Louis Webster Wood.

Mary was the loving wife of 41 yrs to the late Lawrence Elmer “John” Buckler whom preceded her in death on May 22, 1987, and James Robert Nelson, Sr. whom she married on June 5, 1993 in Mechanicsville, MD and who proceeded her in death on May 20, 2010. Mary is survived by her children: Joyce Hagen (Harry) of Ft. Myers, FL, Lois Spencer “Malcom” of Willow Springs, NC, John D. Buckler of Charlotte Hall, MD, Betty Lou Buckler (Jimmy) of Hughesville, MD, Debbie Lawrence (Jimmy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Robert G. Buckler of Charlotte Hall, MD, Ricky Buckler (Vicky) of Mechanicsville, MD, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her grandson James A. Lawrence, Jr.

Mary graduated from Margaret Brent High School and was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be: Kendall Buckler, Duane Drury, Brian Drury, Jason Drury, Ricky Buckler, Jr., and Shawn Buckler.