Carole Lee LaRoche, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD formerly from Pasadena, MD passed away surrounded by her loving family on December 28, 2016 in Mechanicsville, MD. Born on April 2, 1942 in Pasadena, MD, she was the daughter of the late Annette and Ernest Huber. Carole was the loving wife of Peter LaRoche whom she married on May 23, 1997 in Leonardtown, MD. Carole is survived by her children: Shawn Stanley (Laura) of California, MD, Nicki Brookins (Matt) of Lexington Park, MD, granddaughter Rebeckah. She is survived by her siblings: Ernie Huber and Janet Huber. Carole was preceded in death by her brother Wally Huber of Pasadena, MD. She graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1960 and earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Behavioral Sciences from the University of Maryland University College in 1998. She moved from Sarasota, FL to St. Mary’s County, MD in September, 1970. Carole worked as a Court Appointed Special Advocate for St. Mary’s County government. Carole was a charter member of the Southern Maryland Sailing Association, formed in 1972, and enjoyed sailing with her husband on the Chesapeake Bay. She found pleasure in singing bass as a member of the Patuxent Pearls Chapter of the Sweet Adelines International Acapella Group. She also took pride in her work as a Mary Kay consultant, loved to play piano, sew, and read. She was a big fan of Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson and was especially passionate about all things Elvis.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will follow in the Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 PM with Bishop William McClean officiating. Interment will be private.

Contributions may be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theaftd.org/) AFTD Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road Radnor, PA 19087 or Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.