Mary Rosalie Norris, 106

Mary Rosalie Norris of Hollywood, MD passed away on December 29, 2016 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on August 31, 1910 in Morganza MD, she was the daughter of the late Mary Lillian Abell Johnson and Benjamin Clarence Johnson. Mary was the loving wife of the late Frederick Abell Norris, Jr, whom she married in Holy Comforter Church in Washington, DC on July 8, 1929. Mary is survived by her children: Mary Alice Knott, Joseph Frederick Norris, James William Norris all of Hollywood, MD, Janice Ann Abell of Leonardtown, MD, 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jean Matthews,grandson James Matthews, and siblings: Joseph Aubrey Johnson, William Abell Johnson, James Benjamin Johnson, Steven Wallace Johnson, Aloysius Archie Johnson, Charles Raymond Johnson, Leonard Ethelbert Johnson, William Clarence Johnson, and Joseph Elmer Johnson. She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and was a homemaker. Mary enjoyed needle work, puzzles, playing bingo, watching the Baltimore Oriole’s ball games, loved her waterfront home and family gatherings.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 11:00 Am in St. John’s Catholic Church Hollywood, MD with Father Keith Woods officiating.. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Jimmy Knott, Joe Knott, Joey Norris, Robby Abell, Robby Albert, and George Allen Abell. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Pattie Joy, Rosedale Yannayon, Jill Norris, Missy Dorsey, and Jaime Weber.

Contributions may be made to St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood Vol. Fire Department, and Hollywood, Vol. Rescue Squad.