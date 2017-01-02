Jessalyn “Lynn” Bellamy Swann, 59, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on December 27, 2016 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical, LaPlata, MD.

Born on July 26, 1957 in Kingsport, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late Jesse Bellamy and the late Jewell Webb Bellamy.

Prior to her retirement, Lynn worked for the Department of the Navy as a Mathematician, Supervisor and Project Manager. Lynn was the recipient of the NAVY MERITORIOUS CIVILIAN SERVICE AWARD, PMA-265 Wingman Award, amongst several other awards and recognitions. She enjoyed flower gardening, spending time with family and friends, helping others and eating out, especially at Kevin’s Kafe and St. Mary’s Landing. Lynn also enjoyed cheering for and watching the Washington Redskins.

Preceded in death by her parents, Lynn is survived by her son, Philip B. “BJ” Swann, Jr., daughter-in-law, Kate Swann; her grandson, Philip B. “Trip” Swann, III; her sister, Carolyn Joyce Dean and her brothers, David Bellamy (wife Debbie Bellamy) and Frank Bellamy (wife Shelia Bellamy), Swann family and many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be 10AM-11AM on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with a Memorial Service at 11AM. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Lynn’s name may be made to: Families of the Wounded Fund Inc. c/o Village Bank, P.O. Box 330, Midlothian, VA 23113 or www.fotwf.org