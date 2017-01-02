Joyce Anne King Raffo, 69, of North Myrtle Beach, SC passed away on December 27, 2016 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

Born on January 14, 1947 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Vivian Hazel Bagwell Zimmerman and the late Percy Elwood King.

Joyce was born and raised in Washington, DC and attended The Academy of Our Lady High School. She retired from the Internal Revenue Service and had recently moved to Myrtle Beach, SC where she was enjoying retirement. Joyce loved hand dancing, was an avid reader, enjoyed talking with friends on the phone and watching her grandsons play sports. Her dog “Lady” was her loving and loyal companion.

Preceded in death by her parents, step-father George (Bill) Zimmerman, husband, John “Pete” Raffo, daughter, Sherry Francis Hagan, and brother, Joseph King. Joyce is survived by her brother John Allen King, sons: Jeff Hagan (Michelle), David Hagan (Christine) and Tim Hagan (Laurie). Also surviving are 9 grandchildren: Austin, Brittany, Garrett, Jackie, Jarett, Josh, Trenton, Ben and Will; 1 great grandson, Gavin.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with a Funeral Service at 12 NOON on January 5, 2017. Interment will follow at 1:45PM at Cheltenham Veteran’s Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joyce’s name may be made to the American Lung Association, 11720 Beltsville Drive, 3rd Floor, Beltsville, MD 20705.