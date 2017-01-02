Monica Lynnet Smith, 33, of Great Mills, MD passed away on December 28, 2016 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD, surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 1, 1983 in Baltimore, MD, she is the daughter of Evelyn Rassa Summerlin of Great Mills, MD and the late Matthew Smith.

Monica earned her Master’s degree in Accounting from Liberty University. She had a love for learning new things and challenging herself. She was self-determined, highly intellectual, and always generous to others. She loved to spend time with her family and friends and enjoyed giving them things as an expression of her love for them. She was very outgoing and sociable. Monica always had a smile on her face that would light up the room and a laugh that was contagious. She had a love for music and spent most of her time reading, especially the Bible. Her greatest love was for her beautiful children, who were her pride and joy.

In addition to her loving mother Evelyn Rassa Summerlin and stepfather Stephen C. Summerlin, she is also survived by her children, Barry C. Stout, III and Jolisa T. Thompson, both of Great Mills, MD; her sisters, Maria K. Smith of Lexington Park, MD and Marissa J. Smith of Great Mills, MD; her half-sister, Michele Hapsis of Baltimore, MD; and many extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 7 at 1:00pm at Church of Christ, 44850 St. Andrew’s Church Road, California, MD. A reception will follow at Holiday Inn, 45260 Abell House Lane, California, MD 20619 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm.

Flower arrangements may be sent directly to the Church of Christ.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.