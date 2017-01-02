Eldridge “Al” Eugene Shade, 51

On December 28, 2016, at Georgetown University Hospital, in the early hours of the morning, God knelt beside Eldridge at an altar in prayer, wiped his tears and took away his despair. God gently whispered, “Come follow me, my child, high places we will go.”

Eldridge Eugene Shade, affectionately known as AL, was born on December 2, 1965 in Leonardtown, Maryland to the late Rose Helen Mills Shade and Thomas Maurice Shade, Sr. Al was baptized in the Catholic faith and educated in St. Mary’s County Public Schools. He worked various jobs until his illness.

He was a devoted son and well known for his calm and relaxing demeanor. Al was a quiet natured young man with a heart of gold, and extended himself to help anyone. Whenever you saw Al, you were greeted with his contagious bright smile. His love of sports started when he was a child and continued in his adult life. He was an avid Redskin fan and he played baseball with several teams in St. Mary’s County: Bush Wackers; Boatman’s; and Brother Sam Disco. Al liked to travel with his family and loved his nieces and nephews dearly.

In addition to his parents, Al was predeceased in death by two brothers; Howard Gregory and Martin McKinley Shade; two sisters; Audrey Bernice and Angela Shade; sister-in-law Cynthia Shade; and brother-in-law Keith Cauley.

Cherished memories of Al will continue with his wife, Kimberly A. Guido-Shade. He also leaves to mourn his sisters; Agnes (Jackie) Taylor, Millie Shade-Nellis (William), Helen Cauley, Rose Weaver (Wallace); brothers; Thomas Maurice Jr. (Jean), Melvin Levi (Darlene), Darryl Eric, Neil Alvin (Brenda), Jesse Michael (Denise); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family will receive friends for Al’s Visitation on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 from 6-8pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660 with Interment followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bushwood, MD.