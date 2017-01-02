John Thomas Kennedy III, 86, of Tall Timbers, MD, passed away December 30, 2016 at his daughter’s home in Burke, VA, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Washington, D.C. on December 22, 1930 to the late John Thomas Kennedy Jr. and Rachel Elizabeth Fry Kennedy.

John proudly served 4 years in the United States Navy as an Aviation Ordnanceman Third Class. He married his beloved wife, Patricia Eloise Geary with whom he celebrated 32 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in 1986. He was employed as a dedicated police officer for the Montgomery County Police Department for over 20 years when he retired in 1977 as a Lieutenant on the Detective Squad. He later worked as a manager for Suburban Bank in Maryland and retired in 1989.

He always desired to retire in Tall Timbers, MD, where he enjoyed boating and fishing the Potomac. During these wonderful years he enjoyed travel, woodworking, cheering on the Redskins, making and giving stuffed ham and other specialties to friends, and spending time with family and loved ones. John was a great and generous friend to so many. He had a wonderful sense of humor and an amazing outlook on life that enabled him to remain positive in all circumstances.

John is survived by his loving companion of more than 20 years, Ann Rowe, his daughter, Kathleen Clark (James); his grandchildren, Gina and Brandy Kennedy, Kaitlyn, Michael and Adam Clark; his great-grandchild Jason Hoover, his niece, Teresa Foster; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he is also preceded in death by his son, John Patrick Kennedy and his sister, Mary Kennedy De Moro.

Family will receive friends on John’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 3:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Paul Nguyen on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 19199 St. George’s Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906.

Serving as pallbearers will be James Clark, Michael Clark, and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to either: Fundraising for Second District Volunteer Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad, PO Box 1, Valley Lee MD 20692; National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund at http://www.nleomf.org/contribute/; Montgomery County Police Alumni Association Benevolent Fund, PO Box 431, Damascus, MD 20872 or www.mcpqalumni.rog.; Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 35, 18512 Office Park Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886or www.foplodge25.com; or Volunteers Repairing Homes, 4232 Worcester Drive, Fairfax, VA 22032 or www.vrhvolunteers.org

