WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 1/1/2017





The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.

Sean Michael Chester.- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Michael Eugene King Jr.- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Sherrita Tyrice Mackall- subject is wanted for Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Dfc. Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and/or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Turez Lydell Creek- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Shannon Marie Jones- subject is wanted for Assault . Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 Timothy Charles Adams- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Gary Lee Harris- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Kadalin Victoria Milam- subject is wanted for Assault. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Dfc. Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and/or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Temeka Uganda Mason- subject is wanted for Drug Distribution. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 and or Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 Robert Christopher Applewhite- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and/or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603.

Contact-Phone-Extension-Cell Phone

Sgt. Rob Selkirk 410-535-2800 Ext 2517 Cell 443-624-8241

Det. Mike Tomlinson 410-535-2800 Ext 2581 Cell 443-532-4278

Det. Chip Ward 410-535-2800 Ext 2589 Cell 443-532-0603

Det. James Bell 410-535-2800 Ext 2748 Cell 443-975-0481

Det. Mike Lewis 410-535-2800 Ext 2747 Cell 443-975-8368













