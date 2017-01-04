UPDATE: Located by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Andrew Allen Klock

January 4, 2017

UPDATE 1/4/2017: Klock was located yesterday.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division thanks the public for their assistance.

1/3/2017: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Andrew Allen Klock, 30, of Lexington Park, who has an active arrest warrant for violating the terms of pre-trial release.

Andrew Allen Klock is described as

  • Age: 30
  • Height: 5’09”
  • Weight: 180 lbs.
  • Hair: Blonde
  • Eyes: Blue

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andrew Allen Klock is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext.* 1996 or by email, Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.

You can also contact CRIME SOLVERS at 301-475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to ‘CRIMES” (274637).

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.



 

Andrew Allen Klock, 30, of Lexington Park

Andrew Allen Klock, 30, of Lexington Park

This entry was posted on January 4, 2017 at 10:07 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to UPDATE: Located by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Andrew Allen Klock

  1. Tell You What on January 3, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Tick tock Klock, your time is running out buddy.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 3, 2017 at 4:24 pm

      Not really. They will just let him out again.

      Reply
  2. Joe on January 4, 2017 at 6:57 am

    Man. He FLAMES even in a still

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.