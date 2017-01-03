Wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Andrew Allen Klock

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Andrew Allen Klock, 30, of Lexington Park, who has an active arrest warrant for violating the terms of pre-trial release.

Andrew Allen Klock is described as

Age: 30

Height: 5’09”

Weight: 180 lbs.

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Andrew Allen Klock is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext.* 1996 or by email, Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.

You can also contact CRIME SOLVERS at 301-475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to ‘CRIMES” (274637).

St. Mary’s County CRIME SOLVERS offers rewards up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Calls to CRIME SOLVERS are NOT RECORDED.

