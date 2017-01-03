Lusby Woman Caught Shooting up Heroin in Starbucks Bathroom

On December 30, 2016, Deputy A. Locke of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Prince Frederick Starbucks for a check welfare call.

When Deputy Locke arrived an employee of Starbucks stated that a female had been in the bathroom for approximately 45 minutes and was not responding to knocks on the door. When he also received no response, he opened the unlocked door and discovered a white female standing at the baby changing table with two (2) hypodermic syringes, a spoon with a brown-colored cotton submerged in a liquid, an altered q-tip, cigarette lighter, bottle filled with water, pieces of toilet paper, a cell phone and a purse in plain view.

The female, Evie Miller, 36, of Lusby, was detained.

During a probable cause search of Miller’s purse, Deputy Locke located additional items: a small zip-loc bag containing 8 balls of a tan powder substance (heroin), a cigarette wrapper with cotton inside and a clear straw.

Miller was transported to the Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession of Heroin and CDS: Administer Equipment Possession/Distribute (hypodermic syringe).

