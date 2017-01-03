UPDATE: Lusby Woman Caught Shooting up Heroin in Public Bathrooms Twice in One Week

Lusby Woman Caught Shooting up Heroin in Starbucks Bathroom

On Friday, December 30, 2016, Deputy A. Locke of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Prince Frederick Starbucks for a check welfare call.

When Deputy Locke arrived an employee of Starbucks stated that a female had been in the bathroom for approximately 45 minutes and was not responding to knocks on the door. When he also received no response, he opened the unlocked door and discovered a white female standing at the baby changing table with two (2) hypodermic syringes, a spoon with a brown-colored cotton submerged in a liquid, an altered q-tip, cigarette lighter, bottle filled with water, pieces of toilet paper, a cell phone and a purse in plain view.

The female, Evie Miller, 36, of Lusby, was detained.

During a probable cause search of Miller’s purse, Deputy Locke located additional items: a small zip-loc bag containing 8 balls of a tan powder substance (heroin), a cigarette wrapper with cotton inside and a clear straw.

Miller was transported to the Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession of Heroin and CDS: Administer Equipment Possession/Distribute (hypodermic syringe).



Lusby Woman Arrested for Possession of Heroin at Prince Frederick 7-11

On Friday, December 23, 2016, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Deputy P. Wood of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 7-11 on Hallowing Point Road, in Prince Frederick, for a check welfare call.

Employees explained that they placed the call because they were concerned for a female who had been in the bathroom for a couple of hours and kept opening and closing the door. Deputy Wood knocked on the door and made contact with Evie Miller, 36, of Lusby. Miller was coherent but her answers did not match up with the amount of time she had spent in the bathroom.

A warrant and driving status check were done and he was informed her privilege to drive was suspended. When asked she admitted to having driven herself to the 7-11. At that time he conducted a lawful check of her purse and found a plastic wet wipes container with four (4) used hypodermic needles, two (2) metal spoons with residue on them, a metal tin containing a white paper fold with white powder and several pills inside.

Miller was transported to the Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession of Heroin, CDS: Possess Dangerous Nonnarcotic drugs (Clonazepam, Adderall), Possession of Paraphernalia (metal spoon) and CDS: Administer Equipment Possession/Distribute (hypodermic needles).

