Huntingtown Felon Armed with a Shotgun Arrested After Standoff with Police

On Monday, January 2, 2017 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Ponds Wood Road in Huntingtown for a report of a man causing a disturbance while in possession of a firearm.

While units were responding, the suspect began to make threats to “shoot it out” with the police when they arrived. Callers from the residence identified the suspect as Douglas Eugene Jones, 53, of Huntingtown. The callers advised Mr. Jones resides at the same house and had assaulted one of the other residents.

Deputies arrived at the residence and observed Mr. Jones walking around the yard with a shotgun. They immediately set up a perimeter and attempted to make contact with the suspect. The deputies ordered him to put down the weapon several times. However, he refused the requests and instead pointed the shotgun toward the deputies. The deputies were able to stay behind cover and continue giving Mr. Jones verbal commands in an attempt to get him to surrender.

Eventually the suspect placed the shotgun on the ground and was placed under arrest without injury.

Mr. Douglas Jones was subsequently charged with three counts of Assault First Degree, three counts of Assault Second Degree of a Law Enforcement Officer, and a Felon in Possession of a Rifle/Shotgun.

