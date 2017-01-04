Waldorf Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Patient at D.C. Hospital

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit announced an arrest has been made in a First Degree Sexual Abuse of a Patient offense which occurred in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast on Sunday, December 4, 2016, at approximately 11:00 a.m.

An adult female victim was sexually assaulted by an employee while receiving medical attention.

After further investigation, 51-year-old Premarcos Simon of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse of Patient.

Simon said that he did not sexually assault anyone and denied the allegations. He said his attorney has instructed him not to say anything else.

According to United Medical Center, Simon worked as an emergency department technician at the Southern Avenue hospital. The hospital issued a statement regarding the incident.

“It is United Medical Center’s policy not to comment on matters that are under investigation. The alleged situation that transpired on Sunday is currently under review by members of the hospital’s administrative team. In addition, the Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation into the allegations. We will not be able to provide you any more additional information until these investigations have been completed.”

