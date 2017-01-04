Detectives Investigate Homicide of Local Rapper Big Lylin in Capitol Heights

Detectives are investigating a homicide in Capitol Heights Thursday night. The victim is 44-year-old Khalil Wiggins of Byers Street in Capitol Heights.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

On December 29th, at about 8:40 pm, patrol officers responded to the 3900 block of Byers Street for the report of a shooting. They found the victim inside of his house suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Wiggins’ rap group, Section 8 Mob, signed to a major label record deal in the late 1990s and appeared in the 2003 movie “Guilty by Association,” starring Morgan Freeman.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and motive in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgcrimesolvers.com and submit a tip online.

