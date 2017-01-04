Mechanicsville Man Pulled Gun Trigger Twice, Charged with Assault in Waldorf

January 4, 2017
Ryan Christopher Graham, 32, of Mechanicsville

Ryan Christopher Graham, 32, of Mechanicsville

On Sunday, January 1, 2017, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Ryan Christopher Graham, 32, of Mechanicsville entered a business in the 11700 block of Central Avenue in Waldorf.

Graham approached a woman he knew, pulled out a gun, pointed it at her and pulled the trigger twice.

The weapon did not fire and Graham left.

A warrant was issued and officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office immediately began searching for him. Graham was located the following morning and arrested.

Graham was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, illegal possession of a handgun, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property, and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.

Pfc. D. Walker made the arrest.

Ryan Christopher Graham, 32, of Mechanicsville

Ryan Christopher Graham, 32, of Mechanicsville

 

This entry was posted on January 4, 2017 at 2:30 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.