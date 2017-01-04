Mechanicsville Man Pulled Gun Trigger Twice, Charged with Assault in Waldorf

On Sunday, January 1, 2017, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Ryan Christopher Graham, 32, of Mechanicsville entered a business in the 11700 block of Central Avenue in Waldorf.

Graham approached a woman he knew, pulled out a gun, pointed it at her and pulled the trigger twice.

The weapon did not fire and Graham left.

A warrant was issued and officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office immediately began searching for him. Graham was located the following morning and arrested.

Graham was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, illegal possession of a handgun, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, malicious destruction of property, and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order.

Pfc. D. Walker made the arrest.

