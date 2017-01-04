Sheriff’s Deputies in Charles County Investigating Home Invasion in La Plata

On Wednesday, December 28, 2016, at approximately 7:00 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8200 block of Wooddy Road in La Plata for the report of a robbery.

An unknown suspect entered the victim’s unlocked house and struck him in the head with a revolver. The suspect then stole cash from the victim and fled.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 6’1”, 180 lbs., wearing a black sweat shirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, and a black ski mask.

Cpl J. Walter is investigating.

