Josephine Eva Rhode, 96

Josephine Eva Rhode, age 96 of Lusby, MD, adventured peacefully on her final journey on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2016, at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD. Born March 10, 1920, in Highland Park, MI, the daughter of the late Mary & George Rahall.

Jo is survived by her son Ronald Rhode of Piney Point, MD and her daughter Patricia Withers (Thomas) of Reston, VA; granddaughter Dee Yarbrough (David) and grandson Jonathan Friedline (Darlene); great grandchildren Zachry & Joshua Yarbrough and Mathew & Nicholas Friedline; nieces Christine & Nancy Horton; Sweetie Wolchick; and many others in her extended family. Jo was predeceased by her husband Harold, her sisters, Jean Wright and Elizabeth Templeton, brother, James Rahall, and grandsons, Jay Dean and Stephen Drury Rhode.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Historic Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 90 Alexander Street, Solomons, MD on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 11:30 am with Msgr. Michael Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flower donations can be made in Josephine’s name to the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic School, P.O. Box 560, Solomons, MD 20688.

