John “Weasel” Wayne Kolbe, 66 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on December 31, 2016 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. John was born in Chevy Chase, MD on September 17, 1950 to the late John Weller Kolbe, Jr. and the late Mary Opal Windsor Kolbe. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, watching NASCAR, The Nationals and Redskins.

John is survived by his companion, Ruth Bixby; sons, Ron Kolbe (Suzanne), Eric Kolbe, brothers, Bobby Kolbe, David Kolbe; sister, Mary Ann Thomas; four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Family will receive friends for John’s Life Celebration Gathering on Saturday, January 7, 2017 from 3-5pm at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with a Memorial Service at 5:00pm. Interment will be private.