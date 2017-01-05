Dr. Mark A. “Slatts” Slattery, 53

Mark Alan Slattery “Slatts”, 53, of California, MD passed away suddenly on December 27, 2016 in St. Paul, MN. Born on March 19, 1963 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of Mary Elizabeth Slattery of Rehoboth Beach, DE., and the late Robert E. Slattery. Mark was the husband of Cynthia Carpenter whom he married in Rehoboth Beach, DE. in 1993. He is survived by his children: Jackson R. Slattery and Brady C. Slattery both of California, MD. Siblings: Kevin Slattery of Wilmington, DE and Scott Slattery (Frances) of St. Paul, MN., his Aunt Carol Niebler, cousin Pamela Hurst, and nieces and nephews, Ben Slattery, Kate Slattery, Taylor Hurst, and Emme Hurst.

Mark graduated from Milford High School in 1981. He earned his Bachelors of Science Degree from Rutgers University in 1985 and his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Maryland in 1992. Dr. Mark Slattery was with the Dabbs Dental Group for 24 years.

Mark loved his family. His two boys, Jackson and Brady, were the light of his life. He loved attending their hockey games. You would often find Mark volunteering in the penalty box, keeping score, managing the time-clock, or up against the glass, cheering for the boys, watching every play, switching ends after each period.

Mark was also an avid golfer. He found friendship and relaxation on every course. Often, after work, Mark would be at Breton Bay hitting range balls. A friend said it best about Mark and golf– “I will remember Mark for his quiet confidence on the golf course at numerous Family Camp Golf Scrambles over the years. He was twice the player than any of us, yet he never had a boastful moment. That was a good match for the rest of us, who were long on talk and short on talent.”

Mark was an artist. He brought his artistic gifts to his work each day. He was a kind, gentle, and skilled dentist who took pride in his work. He was quick to make connections with his patients and put them at ease. He used his mind and his hands to help others on a daily basis.

Mark loved the beach. He especially enjoyed time at a family home in Prime Hook, Beach in Delaware. It was his home away from home. Time at the beach led Mark to his second passion and another opportunity to combine his artistic gifts with his love for sea glass. Mark was an amazing collector. He had an “eye” for spotting sea glass. He brought sea glass home and created beautiful jewelry, interesting and beautiful wall hangings, and many other and creative pieces. He shared his love for sea glass with his family, especially his Mother and Aunt. They attended countless art shows where Mark’s work was displayed. Mark loved to teach others about sea glass as well–sharing his talents and his joys.

Mark will be missed in every way.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Patuxent Presbyterian Church in California, MD. Interment will be private.

Contribution may be made to DeMatha Hockey 4313 Madison Street Hyattsville, MD 20781.