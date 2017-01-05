Nicholas Scott “Nick” Petrillo, 44

Nicholas Scott “Nick” Petrillo, age 44 of Waldorf, Maryland died January 2, 2017 suddenly at his residence.

Nick was a Senior Solutions Architect with Cyber Data assigned to the Food and Drug Administration in Rockville, Maryland. He was a member of New Life Church in La Plata. In his high school years, he was a member of the wrestling team where he won major title wins. He loved NASCAR, St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and St. Louis Rams football. He enjoyed attending all sporting events that his kids participated in such as soccer, swimming, and lacrosse.

He was the son of Michael R. Petrillo and Beverley J. Petrillo. In addition to his mother, he is predeceased by his sister, Melissa Petrillo.

He is survived by his father; his wife of five years, Teresa Lynn Burke Petrillo; his daughters, Kayla and Karly Iriarte; his half-sister, Renee Petrillo; and his paternal grandmother, Velma Petrillo.

Funeral Services and Interment will be private. Arrangements by Raymond Funeral Service in La Plata, Maryland.