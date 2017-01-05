Allan Matthew Hopkins, 52, of Waldorf, MD passed away on January 2, 2017 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, La Plata, MD.

Allan was born on January 10, 1964 in Reno, Nevada to Alice Frances and the late Allan Wilfred Hopkins.

Allan was an Information Analyst for the Internal Revenue Service. He was an all-around outdoors man who enjoyed sailing, camping and hiking. His interests also included space and NASA. He currently was studying Meteorology at Penn State and enjoyed predicting weather patterns while watching the Weather Channel. He was an artist, enjoyed reading, writing and music. He was an accomplished pool player and had quite the sense of humor.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife of 13 years Sarah, sister Lana Beattie (John), sister in-law Penny Smith (Tim), brother in-law Mark Walters (Char), eight nieces and nephews and a great niece/God daughter Caroline Beattie.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 10:00AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM on Saturday, January 7, 2016 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 4590 St. Joseph Way, Pomfret, MD 20675. Interment will follow in church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060 and/or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 1145, Alexandria, VA 22312.