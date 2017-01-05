Kendall “Ken” Hazard Ward, 75 of La Plata, Maryland died December 31, 2016 at Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

Ken was a retired Computer Specialist with NOAA (U.S. Government) and a Veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Vietnam era. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Waldorf, where he served as a church deacon, the visitation ministry, and working with the youth. In later years, he worked at the Chick-fil-A in Waldorf with his son-in-law. Ken enjoyed traveling, but most of all being with his family.

He was the son of Luther H. Ward and Vendla Christine Nyberg Ward. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Alfred Ward.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Ann Ward; his daughters, Melissa Ann Weikel and husband Ken and Kendra Marie Markovs and husband Richard; and his grandchildren, Nathan, Jacob, Anna, Sarah, and Caleb.

Friends received on Thursday, January 5, 2017 from 4-7PM at First Baptist Church of Waldorf, 10045 Bunker Hill Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603 and where the Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 11AM. Interment at MD Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, Maryland with U.S. Army Honors is pending at this time.

Memorials in Ken’s name are asked to be given to his church, First Baptist Church of Waldorf.