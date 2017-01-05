Lusby Man Arrested at Roy Rogers in Solomons for Disorderly Conduct

On Thursday, December 29, 2016, at approximately 8:00am, Deputy W. Durner of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Roy Rogers on HG Trueman Road, in Solomons, for the report of a person sleeping outside of the restaurant.

Upon his arrival he observed Austin Leaman, 21, of Lusby, asleep and leaning against the wall of the restaurant with trash and cigarettes lying all around him.

Deputy Durner recognized Leaman from the previous day when Leaman was acting disorderly outside of the Solomon’s Burger King and also earlier, on this day, acting disorderly inside the Holiday Inn, also in Solomon’s.

During both encounters Leaman was using profanity and making verbal threats. When Leaman was told to place his hands behind his back, he began to scream profanity and would not cooperate. Upon gaining control of Leaman and searching his person, a hand rolled marijuana cigarette was found in his left front jacket pocket.

Deputy Durner was aware that Leaman had received a Civil Citation for marijuana recently (December 15th), making this his second offense.

Due to his behavior drawing attention to patrons in the Roy Rogers, he was transported to the Detention Center and arrested for Disorderly Conduct (banned from the Roy Rogers for life) and issued a Civil Citation for the marijuana.

