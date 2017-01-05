Police in Calvert County Investigating a Man Taking Photos of a Child Changing in Aquatic Center Bathroom

January 5, 2017

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has received a report of an incident involving a minor at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick.

The mother of a juvenile reported to officials that a man took photos of her child while he was changing in a bathroom stall.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office takes these allegations very seriously and a thorough investigation is underway.

A suspect has been developed and the investigation is ongoing.

This appears to be an isolated incident. However, the public is urged to contact Dfc. Livingston at 410-535-2800 with any additional information.



 

