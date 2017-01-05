Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Burglary, Assault, and Destruction of Property

On Sunday, January 1, 2017 Deputy M. Beyer of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park for a reported disturbance call.

The victim alleged the suspect, Queen Ella Champion, 34, of Lexington Park, broke into the victim’s residence by kicking the door causing damage.

After forced entry, Champion began assaulting the victim prior to fleeing the scene.

A short time later Champion was located in the area and placed under arrest. She was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with First Degree Burglary, Second Degree Assault, and Malicious Destruction of Property.

