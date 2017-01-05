Mechanicsville Man Arrested for Possession of a Loaded Handgun and Drugs

On Saturday, December 31, 2016, at approximately 12:10 a.m., Pfc. Gustafson of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Mattawoman Beantown Road in Waldorf.

The driver refused to stop. Officers followed the car which eventually stopped about a mile away.

Officers found a loaded gun in the driver’s waistband and marijuana inside the car.

Antoine Gerard Herbert, 28, of Mechanicsville, was charged with fleeing and eluding, handgun on person and handgun in a vehicle.

