Winter Storm Warning in Effect for St. Mary’s County

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect from 1:00 am to 7:00 pm Saturday.

* precipitation type snow.

* accumulation potential for 5 or more inches of snow (3 to 6 inches expected).

* timing late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

* impacts snow may result in significant travel impacts.

* winds north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* temperatures in the mid-20s.

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations which may impact travel.

Only travel in an emergency. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, Food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Continue to monitor the latest forecasts

