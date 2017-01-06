U.S. Marines Veteran Wins $30,000 Keno Tripler Prize in Charlotte Hall

Charlotte Hall man played 7-spot ticket with Super Bonus option

While purchasing his daily Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets one day last month, a St. Mary’s County retiree decided to play a game of Keno at his local Lottery retailer, Lighthouse Liquors. That decision gave the veteran Marine a $30,000 Maryland Lottery surprise!

He joins other lucky Keno players who won prizes during the month of December, when the Lottery ran the popular Keno Sprinkler promotion. The promotion randomly adds a “Doubler” or “Tripler” to the top of tickets. After purchasing his 7-spot ticket, the lucky player noticed he had a “Tripler” ticket that would triple any prize up to $100,000.

The 64-year-old had added the Super Bonus multiplier, which turned out to be a four. Matching all seven numbers pays $2,500, but when you add in the four times multiplier, his total win rose to $10,000. Thanks to the “Tripler,” his winning ticket wound up being worth $30,000.

“I went home and showed the ticket and a printout of the winning numbers to my wife,” said the excited player. “I told her to look at the numbers and that we had won $30,000!”

The couple, who decided to keep the win a secret from family members and friends, plan to use some of the prize toward furniture purchases and an already-planned vacation.

Lighthouse Liquors located at 20411 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall also wins. For selling a winning Keno ticket of $10,000 or more, the lucky retailer will receive a $300 bonus from the Lottery. The bonus is equal to 1 percent of the prize.

